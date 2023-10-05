Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Helaena Cuaresma, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron office manager, stands in the medical group during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. The individual units within the 39th Medical Group conducted this exercise to ensure constant mission readiness in response to possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

