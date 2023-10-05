U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Helaena Cuaresma, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron office manager, stands in the medical group during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. The individual units within the 39th Medical Group conducted this exercise to ensure constant mission readiness in response to possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 06:08
|Photo ID:
|8062891
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-MO337-1227
|Resolution:
|7461x4974
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT