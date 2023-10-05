39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rienaldo Edwards, right, a commander’s support staff technician, and Master Sgt. Ramero Esparza, left, medical logistics flight chief assigned to the 39th Medical Group, conduct a post attack reconnaissance sweep at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. This training gives emergency responders and support personnel practical experience in situations that may arise when facing unknown chemical agents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

