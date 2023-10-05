39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rienaldo Edwards, a commander’s support staff technician assigned to the 39th Medical Group documents the presence of simulated contamination during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. Key personnel utilized mission oriented protective posture gear and responsive techniques to ensure proper mission readiness in response to possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

