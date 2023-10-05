Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rienaldo Edwards, a commander’s support staff technician assigned to the 39th Medical Group documents the presence of simulated contamination during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. Key personnel utilized mission oriented protective posture gear and responsive techniques to ensure proper mission readiness in response to possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 06:08
    Photo ID: 8062908
    VIRIN: 230907-F-MO337-1461
    Resolution: 7688x5125
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise
    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise
    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise
    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise
    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise
    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise
    39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    CBRN
    Readiness Exercise
    MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT