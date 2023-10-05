39th MDG conducts CBRN exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rienaldo Edwards, a commander’s support staff technician assigned to the 39th Medical Group, reports the presence of simulated contamination during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 7th, 2023. This training is aimed to evaluate and strengthen the base’s ability to execute response objectives within varying mission oriented protective posture levels and alarm conditions.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

Date Taken: 09.07.2023
Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR