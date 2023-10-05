USACE employees continue moving mission forward at Recovery Field Office

Bryan Yarbrough (left) and James Miller (right), realty specialists from the Fort Worth District, discuss right-of-entry forms and private property debris removal processes in the Hawai’i Wildfires Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Oct. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

