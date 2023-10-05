Bryan Yarbrough (left) and James Miller (right), realty specialists from the Fort Worth District, discuss right-of-entry forms and private property debris removal processes in the Hawai’i Wildfires Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Oct. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)
|10.08.2023
|10.08.2023 19:58
|8061902
|231008-A-HR174-1081
|6000x4000
|13.98 MB
|KIHEI, HI, US
|1
|0
This work, USACE employees continue moving mission forward at Recovery Field Office [Image 11 of 11], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
