USACE employees continue moving mission forward at Recovery Field Office

Capt. Ryan Sexauer of the Little Rock District and Geographic Information System specialist Amy Murphy of the Baltimore District work on briefing updates while working in the Hawai’i Wildfires Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Oct. 7. USACE continues working in partnership with the local, state and federal response to the Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery Mission. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

