Mark Cardwell (right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District emergency management specialist and debris subject matter expert, discusses debris removal plans with Sarah Jones, emergency management chief from the Rock Island District, who is currently serving as the Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery Field Office operations chief, in Kihei, Hawai'i, Oct. 6. Cardwell is a part of the USACE team working with Maui County, state of Hawai‘i, Federal Emergency Management Agency partners and others to support survivors in the recovery process following the wildfires Aug. 8. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 8061894 VIRIN: 231006-A-HR174-1071 Resolution: 5603x3736 Size: 2.42 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE employees continue moving mission forward at Recovery Field Office [Image 11 of 11], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.