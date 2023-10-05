Katie Newton (left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District public affairs chief, discusses public information product updates with Nancy Taylor, admin assistant and Englink support staff from the Jacksonville District, in the Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Oct. 7. Newton is a part of the USACE team working with Maui County, state of Hawai‘i, Federal Emergency Management Agency partners and others to support survivors in the recovery process following the wildfires Aug. 8. (U.S. Army photo by Erin Jimenez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 8061897 VIRIN: 231007-A-HR174-1080 Resolution: 4811x3207 Size: 2.41 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE employees continue moving mission forward at Recovery Field Office [Image 11 of 11], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.