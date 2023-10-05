USACE employees continue moving mission forward at Recovery Field Office

Sarah Jones, emergency management chief from the Rock Island District currently serving as the Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery Field Office operations chief, works alongside Nashville District Chief of Emergency Management Jerry Breznican, the current chief of staff for the RFO in Kihei, Hawai'i, Oct. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 Location: KIHEI, HI, US