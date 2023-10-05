Callie Russell, planner from the Mobile District, discusses SharePoint updates with Darla Hill, program analyst from the Pacific Ocean Division, while working in the Hawai’i Wildfires Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Oct. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 8061899 VIRIN: 231007-A-HR174-1074 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.33 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE employees continue moving mission forward at Recovery Field Office [Image 11 of 11], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.