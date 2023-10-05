USACE employees continue moving mission forward at Recovery Field Office

Dehyrl Middleton, planner from the Mobile District, demonstrates the new multi-functional timekeeping pilot program to Erin Jimenez, public affairs specialist from the Little Rock District, while working in the Hawai’i Wildfires Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Oct. 7. The program was designed to streamline timekeeping processes for employees deployed to disaster areas. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

