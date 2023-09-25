185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

Combat medic specialists assigned to units comprising the 185th Aviation Brigade view the contents of a military working dog handler medical aid bag during MWD casualty care training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on September 22, 2023. The training included assessing vital signs, recognizing and treating shock and heat injuries, and where to apply intravenous fluids. The 185th AVN BDE, headquartered in the Mississippi Army National Guard, consists of battalions from the New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts Army National Guard deployed in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

