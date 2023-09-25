Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training [Image 2 of 9]

    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Daisy La Rosa, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, learns to apply a muzzle to Laska, a military working dog, supervised by Cpl. Dulce Turrubiartes, an MWD handler assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait, on September 22, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Combat medical specialists from units comprising the 185th Aviation Brigade trained to safely stabilize MWDs injured on duty, which included mitigating the dogs’ instinct to bite when experiencing pain, checking vital signs, recognizing and treating shock and heat injuries, and where to apply intravenous fluids. The 185th AVN BDE is headquartered in the Mississippi Army National Guard and deployed to support aviation operations in the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    Department of Defense
    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    MSARNG
    ILARNG

