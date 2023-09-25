185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

Spc. Daisy La Rosa, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, learns to apply a muzzle to Laska, a military working dog, supervised by Cpl. Dulce Turrubiartes, an MWD handler assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait, on September 22, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Combat medical specialists from units comprising the 185th Aviation Brigade trained to safely stabilize MWDs injured on duty, which included mitigating the dogs’ instinct to bite when experiencing pain, checking vital signs, recognizing and treating shock and heat injuries, and where to apply intravenous fluids. The 185th AVN BDE is headquartered in the Mississippi Army National Guard and deployed to support aviation operations in the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

