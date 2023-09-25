185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

Cpl. Dulce Turrubiartes, a military working dog handler assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait, points to a blood vessel location on Military Working Dog Laska on September 22, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Turrubiartes was giving a class to combat medical specialists assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, learning to treat MWDs injured on duty. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

