Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training [Image 9 of 9]

    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Daisy La Rosa, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, runs in a dog bite training suit, simulating a fleeing suspect as Military Working Dog Laska pursues during controlled aggression training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on September 22, 2023. The training was conducted for the MWDs after combat medical specialists conducted MWD casualty training. The 1-106th AHB is deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 03:19
    Photo ID: 8052524
    VIRIN: 230922-A-MX357-7396
    Resolution: 654x817
    Size: 417.83 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training
    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training
    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training
    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training
    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training
    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training
    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training
    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training
    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    MSARNG
    ILARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT