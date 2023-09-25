185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

Spc. Daisy La Rosa, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, runs in a dog bite training suit, simulating a fleeing suspect as Military Working Dog Laska pursues during controlled aggression training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on September 22, 2023. The training was conducted for the MWDs after combat medical specialists conducted MWD casualty training. The 1-106th AHB is deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

