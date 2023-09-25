Sgt. Patrick Oliveri, a combat medical specialist assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, locates a blood vessel on Laska, a military working dog, supervised by MWD handlers assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait, on September 22, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Combat medical specialists from the 185th AVN BDE trained to safely stabilize MWDs injured on duty, which included assessing vital signs, recognizing and treating shock and heat injuries, and where to apply intravenous fluids. The 185th AVN BDE is deployed in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 03:18 Photo ID: 8052519 VIRIN: 230922-A-MX357-3263 Resolution: 882x588 Size: 410.96 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.