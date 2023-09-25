Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training [Image 8 of 9]

    185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Military Working Dog, Blues, assigned to Area Support Group – Kuwait, apprehends Sgt. Robert Espinal, a combat medical specialist assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, during MWD controlled aggression training on September 22, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The training was conducted for the MWDs after combat medical specialists conducted MWD casualty training. The 642nd ASB is deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

