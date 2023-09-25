Military Working Dog, Blues, assigned to Area Support Group – Kuwait, apprehends Sgt. Robert Espinal, a combat medical specialist assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, during MWD controlled aggression training on September 22, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The training was conducted for the MWDs after combat medical specialists conducted MWD casualty training. The 642nd ASB is deployed as part of the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 03:19
|Photo ID:
|8052523
|VIRIN:
|230922-A-MX357-9537
|Resolution:
|800x640
|Size:
|338.32 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT