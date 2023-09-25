185th AVN BDE medics conduct Military Working Dog casualty training

Staff Sgt. Ryan Moore, a combat medic specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, learns to apply a muzzle to Laska, a military working dog assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait, during MWD casualty training on September 22, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Combat medical specialists from the 185th AVN BDE trained to safely stabilize MWDs injured on duty, which included mitigating the dogs’ instinct to bite when experiencing pain, checking vital signs, recognizing and treating shock and heat injuries, and where to apply intravenous fluids. The 185th AVN BDE is deployed to support aviation operations in the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

