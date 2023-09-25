2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly

Sgt. Joshua Williams, a native of Kingston, Jamaica representing U.S. Army Futures Command, completes a timed weapons assembly test using his M4 carbine during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Competitors can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Solder and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Hometown: KINGSTON, JM