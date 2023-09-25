2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly

Sgt. Jaime Padilla, a native of Van Nuys, California, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, rebuilds his M4 carbine during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023
Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
Hometown: VAN NUYS, CA, US
Photo by SPC Hans Williams