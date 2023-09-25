Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly [Image 7 of 7]

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Jaime Padilla, a native of Van Nuys, California, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, rebuilds his M4 carbine during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 18:34
    Photo ID: 8052222
    VIRIN: 230930-A-OI911-1068
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: VAN NUYS, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Ruck March
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Ruck March
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT