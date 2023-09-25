Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly [Image 6 of 7]

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers are timed on a weapons assembly test using their M4 carbines during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 18:34
    Photo ID: 8052221
    VIRIN: 230930-A-OI911-1056
    Resolution: 4429x5905
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

