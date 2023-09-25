Soldiers are timed on a weapons assembly test using their M4 carbines during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8052221
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-OI911-1056
|Resolution:
|4429x5905
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT