Soldiers are timed on a weapons assembly test using their M4 carbines during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 Photo ID: 8052221 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly, by SPC Hans Williams