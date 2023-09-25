2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Ruck March

Soldiers representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, complete the ruck march challenge as a team during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

