2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Ruck March

Soldiers representing commands from across the Army conduct a ruck march during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Teams are comprised of various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

