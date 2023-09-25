2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot

Soldiers representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, prepare for the stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

