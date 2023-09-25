Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot [Image 5 of 7]

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Spc. Chad Ray, a native of Barstow, California, representing the Military District of Washington, prepares for the stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Competitors can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Solder and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 18:35
    Photo ID: 8052220
    VIRIN: 230930-A-OI911-1074
    Resolution: 4480x6272
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: BARSTOW, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Ruck March
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Ruck March
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly
    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Assembly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT