2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot

Spc. Chad Ray, a native of Barstow, California, representing the Military District of Washington, prepares for the stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Competitors can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Solder and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Hometown: BARSTOW, CA, US