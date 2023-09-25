Soldiers assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment range walk to the firing line with the shoulder-fired anti-tank missile at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8050824
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-XA218-7863
|Resolution:
|4071x3281
|Size:
|1014.26 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Move to the Firing Line [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
