Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Move to the Firing Line [Image 5 of 11]

    Move to the Firing Line

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment range walk to the firing line with the shoulder-fired anti-tank missile at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 02:22
    Photo ID: 8050824
    VIRIN: 230927-A-XA218-7863
    Resolution: 4071x3281
    Size: 1014.26 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Move to the Firing Line [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Briefing the Plan
    Providing Cover Fire
    Moving Into Position
    Move to the Objective
    Move to the Firing Line
    Firing the AT-4
    Back Blast Area Clear
    1-155th Coining Ceremony
    1-155th Coining Ceremony
    1-155th Coining Ceremony
    1-155th Coining Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    Urban Operations
    Arkansas National Guard
    Army Infantry
    Operation Spartan Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT