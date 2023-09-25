Lt. Col. Frank Querns, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment commander, presents Spc. Jonathan Ward from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 155th Infantry Regiment, with the battalion challenge coin for going above and beyond during Exercise Bright Star. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 02:21
|Photo ID:
|8050830
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-XA218-2553
|Resolution:
|6507x4148
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
This work, 1-155th Coining Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS
