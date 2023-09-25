Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Move to the Objective [Image 4 of 11]

    Move to the Objective

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.26.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment close the gap on their objective during urban combat training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Move to the Objective [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

