A squad leader from Company A, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment explains his team's responsibilities before urban combat training begins at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8050820
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-XA218-9742
|Resolution:
|4476x3471
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Briefing the Plan [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT