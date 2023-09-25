Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Briefing the Plan [Image 1 of 11]

    Briefing the Plan

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.26.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    A squad leader from Company A, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment explains his team's responsibilities before urban combat training begins at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 02:22
    VIRIN: 230926-A-XA218-9742
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    This work, Briefing the Plan [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

