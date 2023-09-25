Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firing the AT-4 [Image 6 of 11]

    Firing the AT-4

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    A Soldier assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment fires the shoulder-fired anti-tank missile during live fire training at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 02:22
    Photo ID: 8050825
    VIRIN: 230927-A-XA218-1668
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    This work, Firing the AT-4 [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Buehring
    Urban Operations
    Arkansas National Guard
    Army Infantry
    Operation Spartan Shield

