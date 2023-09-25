Providing Cover Fire

A Soldier with Company A, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment provides a base of cover fire during urban combat training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 02:21
|Photo ID:
|8050821
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-XA218-1472
|Resolution:
|4895x2636
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
