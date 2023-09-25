Moving Into Position

Sgt. Danny Jenkins, an infantryman assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment quickly moves to his next location during urban combat training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|09.26.2023
|09.30.2023 02:22
|8050822
|230926-A-XA218-7431
|4058x3741
|866.94 KB
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|1
|0
