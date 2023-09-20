Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One [Image 6 of 10]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Competitors, representing Team One, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, complete a land navigation event, ending in dragging a two hundred pound simulated casualty as a part of day one Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The BMC recognizes Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

