2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One

A competitor of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, completes an obstacle course as a part of day one events Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

