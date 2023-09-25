2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One

Competitors of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, load onto a UH-60A Black Hawk as a part of day one events Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

