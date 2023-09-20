A competitor, representing Team Three, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, completes a swim across a lake during a day one event Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The key to survival on the battlefield is a trained and ready force. Training, such as this competition, is the foundation of a ready and responsive medical force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 23:25
|Photo ID:
|8043520
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-ED085-1008
|Resolution:
|3462x4480
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT