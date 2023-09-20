2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One

A competitor, representing Team Three, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, completes a swim across a lake during a day one event Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The key to survival on the battlefield is a trained and ready force. Training, such as this competition, is the foundation of a ready and responsive medical force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

