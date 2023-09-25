2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One

A competitor, representing Team Nine, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, performs medical treatment on a simulated casualty during day one events Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This competition challenges medics’ technical skills, physical and intellectual acumen and enhances their overall medical readiness skill set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

