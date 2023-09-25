A competitor, representing Team Nine, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, performs medical treatment on a simulated casualty during day one events Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This competition challenges medics’ technical skills, physical and intellectual acumen and enhances their overall medical readiness skill set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 23:25
|Photo ID:
|8043503
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-ED085-1001
|Resolution:
|5798x4480
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT