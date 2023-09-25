A competitor, representing Team Nine, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, completes a land navigation event, ending in dragging a two hundred pound simulated casualty as a part of day one Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The BMC recognizes Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 23:25 Photo ID: 8043511 VIRIN: 230926-A-ED085-1005 Resolution: 4527x3498 Size: 1.68 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.