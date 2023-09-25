Competitors of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, load onto a UH-60A Black Hawk as a part of day one events Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 23:25
|Photo ID:
|8043501
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-ED085-1009
|Resolution:
|5798x4480
|Size:
|844.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
