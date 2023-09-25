Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One [Image 2 of 10]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Competitors of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, load onto a UH-60A Black Hawk as a part of day one events Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 23:25
    Photo ID: 8043501
    VIRIN: 230926-A-ED085-1009
    Resolution: 5798x4480
    Size: 844.4 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Dominique Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Competition
    BMC
    MRC
    Day One

