Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Co. Receiving [Image 10 of 10]

    Lima Co. Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Marcus Duarte, with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion receives a haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 25, 2023. Receiving is the first event during recruit training where recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear and make a phone call home. Duarte was recruited out of San Jose, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:12
    Photo ID: 8043328
    VIRIN: 230925-M-VQ041-1121
    Resolution: 5970x3980
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Co. Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Drill Instructors
    recruits
    MCRD San Diego
    receivingmcrdsd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT