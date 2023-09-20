U.S. Marine Corps recruit Marcus Duarte, with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion receives a haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 25, 2023. Receiving is the first event during recruit training where recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear and make a phone call home. Duarte was recruited out of San Jose, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 19:12
|Photo ID:
|8043328
|VIRIN:
|230925-M-VQ041-1121
|Resolution:
|5970x3980
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lima Co. Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT