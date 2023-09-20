Lima Co. Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christophe Blossom, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, looks through recruits belongings with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 25, 2023. Receiving is the first event during recruit training where recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear and make a phone call home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

