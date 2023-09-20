Lima Co. Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention on the yellow footprints during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 25, 2023. Receiving is the first event during recruit training where recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear and make a phone call home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US