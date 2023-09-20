Lima Co. Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Alanna Anderson, with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion makes a phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 25, 2023. Receiving is the first event during recruit training where recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear and make a phone call home. Anderson was recruited out of San Bernardino,
Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
