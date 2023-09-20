U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gladys Ruiz, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, rushes recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion into the receiving building at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 25, 2023. Receiving is the first event during recruit training where recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear and make a phone
call home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 19:12
|Photo ID:
|8043322
|VIRIN:
|230925-M-VQ041-1053
|Resolution:
|5716x3811
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Co. Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
