Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Co. Receiving [Image 4 of 10]

    Lima Co. Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Keith Saydee, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, instructs new recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 25, 2023. Receiving is the first event during recruit training where recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear and make a phone call
    home. Saydee is a native of Lansdowne, Pa.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:12
    Photo ID: 8043320
    VIRIN: 230925-M-VQ041-1029
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Co. Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving
    Lima Co. Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Drill Instructors
    recruits
    MCRD San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT