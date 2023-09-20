Lima Co. Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mario Nunez, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, instructs new recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, to get off the bus at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 25, 2023. Receiving is the first event during recruit training where recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear and make a phone call home. Nunez is a native of Merced, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

