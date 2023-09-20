CT23 begins air operations

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, South Korea, taxis at Royal Malaysian Air Force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia, in support of Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 24, 2023. Cope Taufan 23 is designed to advance U.S. Air Force and RMAF interoperability, allowing two nations to modernize tactics, techniques, and procedures used when conducting real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

