CT23 begins air operations

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, South Korea, taxis at Royal Malaysian Air Force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia, in support of Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 23, 2023. Cope Taufan is a bilateral exercise taking place September 18 to 29 designed to improve U.S. and Malaysian combined readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

