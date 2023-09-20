Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CT23 begins air operations

    CT23 begins air operations

    ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P.U. BUTTERWORTH, MALAYSIA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, South Korea, taxis at Royal Malaysian Air Force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia, in support of Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 23, 2023. Cope Taufan is a bilateral exercise taking place September 18 to 29 designed to improve U.S. and Malaysian combined readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

    Cope Taufan 23

