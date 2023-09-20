Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CT23 begins air operations [Image 4 of 6]

    CT23 begins air operations

    ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P.U. BUTTERWORTH, MALAYSIA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, South Korea, taxis at Royal Malaysian Air Force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia, in support of Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 23, 2023. Cope Taufan 23 provides an excellent opportunity for U.S. Air Force and RMAF members to work closely with one another to improve both nations’ abilities to integrate combat Air Force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:08
    Photo ID: 8041888
    VIRIN: 230923-F-PG394-5004
    Resolution: 3536x1989
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P.U. BUTTERWORTH, MY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CT23 begins air operations [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cope Taufan 23

