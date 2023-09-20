CT23 begins air operations

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, South Korea, takes flight at Royal Malaysian Air Force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia, in support of Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 24, 2023. Exercises like this further strengthen relationships with nations in the region and enhance capability as we train side-by-side with regional military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

